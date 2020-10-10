Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.46% of Union Bankshares worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

NYSE:AUB opened at $24.37 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,600 over the last ninety days.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.