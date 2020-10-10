Cypress Capital Group Sells 400 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

