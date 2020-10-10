Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

XOM opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

