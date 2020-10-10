Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.