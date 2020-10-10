Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,308,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

