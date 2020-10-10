Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after buying an additional 552,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after buying an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

