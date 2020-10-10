Cypress Capital Group Acquires 645 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $2,032,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after buying an additional 4,627,469 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,337,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CSFB started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

