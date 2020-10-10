Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

