Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,068 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $56,469,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $225.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

