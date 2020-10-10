TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,463 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

