TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 373 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,741,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

