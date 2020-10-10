Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Decreased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,958,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $335,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,682. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

