TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

