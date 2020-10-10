Cooper Financial Group Sells 4,188 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 872,495 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Shares of AR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

