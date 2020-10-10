10,191 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

