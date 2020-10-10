Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 12,590 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after buying an additional 1,012,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

