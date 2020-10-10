Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 980,900.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

