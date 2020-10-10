Michele O’connor Sells 91 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $13,653.72.

On Monday, July 13th, Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $294.12 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day moving average of $228.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

