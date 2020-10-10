Dario Campana Sells 98,973 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 98,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $39,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

