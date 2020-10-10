Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

