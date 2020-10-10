Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.
Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unum Therapeutics Company Profile
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
