Cooper Financial Group Sells 449 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $49.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

