Cooper Financial Group Sells 743 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.00 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

