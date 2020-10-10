Graham Smith Sells 500 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $549,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

