Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $97,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in OGE Energy by 797.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 289,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

