Scott Morgan Sells 582 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

