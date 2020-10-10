Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 127,734 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,734 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of TCF Financial worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TCF Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

