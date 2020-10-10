Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 41,328 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,423 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

