Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294,936 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.85% of First Hawaiian worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

