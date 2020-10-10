Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 845 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

