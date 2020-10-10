Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $5,702,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,769,766.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $969,145.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,872 shares of company stock worth $31,950,598. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE EW opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

