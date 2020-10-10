Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

