Cooper Financial Group Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oct 10th, 2020

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.96.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

