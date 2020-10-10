Cooper Financial Group Takes $231,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.