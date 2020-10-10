Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.19 Million Stake in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.16% of First Western Financial worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.72. First Western Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that First Western Financial Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Western Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Western Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

