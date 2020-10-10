Cooper Financial Group Takes $449,000 Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

SWAN stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.