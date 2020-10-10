Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.63 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

