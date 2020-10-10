Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Howard Hughes by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,131,000 after buying an additional 338,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 264,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $11,381,000. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $11,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.61. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

