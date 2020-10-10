Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

