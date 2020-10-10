Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

