Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,078,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.