Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.06 Million Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,696 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of BankFinancial worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFIN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 48.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BFIN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

