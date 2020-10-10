Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 219,462 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 219,462 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,658,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $93,373,000 after purchasing an additional 224,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,252,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after purchasing an additional 197,223 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

