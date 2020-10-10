Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,619 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.57% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 115.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern National Banc. of Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

