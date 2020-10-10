Exane Derivatives Purchases 2,784 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pluralsight were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $238,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

