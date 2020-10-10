Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total transaction of $161,734.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $20,007,872. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $218.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

