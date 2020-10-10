Exane Derivatives Sells 431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $162.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

