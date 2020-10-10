Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

