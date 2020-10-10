Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.76. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

