Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 8,812 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.74 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

