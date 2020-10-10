Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

